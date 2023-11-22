Video: Deer Runs Across Punjab Highway, Slams Into Scooter

A deer, which strayed from a forest in Punjab, caused panic on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana Highway on Tuesday after the animal ran into a scooter, injuring the rider. A video of the incident shows the large deer jumping over road dividers, across lanes of traffic before it collides with the scooter.

In the 27-second clip that has now gone viral on social media, the Sambar deer, which can weigh as much as 350 kg, appears distressed. It is seen crouching on its hooves on the side of the highway amid shouts from passersby. The animal quickly jumps on to its feet and begins running across traffic even as cars zoom past. Galloping over the road divider, it slams into a oncoming scooter, taking down the vehicle and its rider. The rider is left lying on the road as the deer gets up and scurries away.

The scooter rider sustained minor injuries in the bizarre accident. After injuring the driver, the animal collided with four vehicles and broke side-view mirrors, damaged car doors and even smashed a windshield. Officials said no one else was injured in the incident.

Later, the deer wandered into the basement of an electronic shop and was finally trapped after it entered a nearby factory. The forest department was informed and a team reached the spot to take the deer away. The animal was released in the forests of Punjab's Hoshiarpur.