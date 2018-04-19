Vice Principal Booked For Allegedly Sending Obscene Messages To Girl In Rajasthan School

Protesters at St Alem's School in Alwar, Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan's Alwar, the vice principal of St. Anselm's Sr. Sec. School was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 15-year-old girl student of Class 9.On Wednesday, there was a huge drama at the school when the girl's parents accompanied by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal protested against the school's vice principal.Following this, senior police officials arrived at the school to pacify the protesters. The girl's family alleged that not only was the vice principal sending their daughter obscene messages and videos from the past few days, but was also forcing her to change her religion.Local political leaders including MLA Banwari Lal Singhal also arrived at the school to take stock of the situation.

The protesting group alleged that the vice principal was hiding somewhere in the school and police is deliberately not arresting him. Paul, the principal of the school, however, said that he was unaware about the vice principal' s activities.





After the high-octane drama, IPS Anil Beniwal reached the spot and asked the girl's father to report the matter. "The vice principal has been booked under the POSCO Act and search is on to find him," Mr Beniwal said.The girl had not complained about the obscene messages earlier.

(With Inputs From ANI)



