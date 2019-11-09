Two Arrested For Trying To Set Uttarakhand MLA On Fire: Police

It appears to be a case of personal animosity, police said (Representational)

Two people on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set Congress MLA Manoj Rawat on fire in Rudraprayag district, police said.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the incident occurred in Agastyamuni area.

Two people made an attempt to pour petrol over Mr Rawat and set him on fire but one of them was captured by the MLA's gunner immediately and the other escaped, the senior office said.

The other accused was arrested later, he said.

They are being questioned.

It appears to be a case of personal animosity, the official said.

Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh condemned the incident, saying law and order has collapsed in the state and the morale of criminals is high.

