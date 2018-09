Police said they are probing the matter. (Representational)

A teenager allegedly "sacrificed" himself by slitting his throat at a temple in the Badosarai area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Anirudh Yadav, 18, reached the Devi temple in Kotwadham and slit his throat, Superintendent of Police B P Srivastava said.

Anirudh Yadav was a regular visitor to the temple, eyewitnesses said.

Police said they are probing the matter.