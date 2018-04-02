Uttar Pradesh Teacher Ends Life Day Before Retirement Alleging Harassment By Village Head

Sixty-year-old Omprakash Pateria, the head teacher of a primary school in Siras Kheragaav village, wrote a note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a blackboard in the school before setting himself ablaze in a classroom on Saturday, Superintendent of Police OP Singh said today.
"The elderly teacher in his suicide note has accused village pradhan Mohan Singh, one of his own colleagues, and also the mid-day meal in-charge Kapil Dubey of demanding bribe and harassing him as he did not comply. He died just a day before he was to retire," Mr Singh said.
Comments
"The matter is being investigated by the circle officer concerned and the police station in-charge, and the guilty will not be spared," the SP said.