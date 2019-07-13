UP Power Corporation Officer Thrashed, Car Vandalised By Group Of Men

An officer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation attacked, sustained grave injuries

An officer of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation sustained grave injuries after he was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in Shamli district on Friday.

The victim, identified as Nizam Ahmad, was a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) at the power corporation. He was attacked by five car-borne assailants while he was going back home from his office.

"Ahmad was attacked by five unidentified persons and his car was also vandalised. In his complaint, he has alleged that a Kairana SP (Samajwadi Party) lawmaker Nahid Hasan had threatened to kill him after they both had an argument a few days back," a senior police officer RK Srivastava, said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating what happened.

