Uttar Pradesh Man Convicted Of Raping Teen Daughter In Muzaffarnagar

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on February 24 (Representational)

A special court in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday convicted a man for raping his 14-year-old daughter while the grandfather, grandmother and uncle of the teen were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari has fixed February 24 for announcing the quantum of punishment in the case.

According to special lawyer for POCSO Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the mother of the girl had filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband raped their daughter when she was visiting her parents' home on July 7, 2016.

The woman also alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law supported the accused and did not take any step to prevent him from raping their daughter, Mr Sharma said.

On Thursday, the court found the man guilty while the grandfather, grandmother and uncle of the girl were acquitted for lack of evidence, he said.