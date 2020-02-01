UP Man Beheads Wife, Walks On Road With Severed Head: Police

The police said that they will thoroughly investigate the case. (Representational)

A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly beheaded his wife and walked with her severed head for almost one and half kilometres before being arrested, the police said.

Cops identified the accused as 30-year-old Akhikesh Rawat from UP's Bahadurpur village.

Police said that the couple was married almost two years ago. Their daughter died of an illness.

"On Saturday afternoon, the man had a fight with his wife. He dragged her out of his house and beheaded her. Then, he began walking towards the police station with his wife's severed head," the police said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said that they will thoroughly investigate the case.