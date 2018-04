A 13-year-old boy has been detained after he allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl. The medical report has confirmed rape, officials told news agency PTI.The incident took place in a village on Sunday in the CB Ganj area when the alleged accused took the girl to an orchard and raped her, Superintendent of Police, City, Abhinandan Kumar Singh told PTI. An FIR was registered Monday on the complaint of the girl's family members, he said.