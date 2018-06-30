Upset Over Exam Results, Student Allegedly Commits Suicide

The police still do not know the exact cause of the girl's death. (Representational)

A 21-year-old student, upset over her exam result, allegedly committed suicide at her house in the Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) campus in Rohtak, a senior police officer said.

The girl's father is a security officer at the university.

In a suicide note addressed to her parents, the victim wrote "sorry" and lamented the that fact that in spite of working hard, she failed to get good results

She further mentioned that she secured 83 per cent marks in her BSc paper and did not blame anyone for her decision.

However, the police said that the case was still being investigated and refused to comment on the exact cause of death. The girl's body had been sent to Rohtak PGI for post mortem.

