UP Woman Poisons 3 Children, Kills Self After Fight At Home: Police

An altercation in a family led to the death of a woman and her three children in Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh today, police said.

The woman's daughter was reportedly urging her to buy her a balloon. Angry at her demanding for the balloon constantly, she beat up the daughter.

The woman was then called upon by her husband and in-laws for hitting the child.

Later, the woman Nirmala, 30, consumed poison and also poisoned her three children.

The children who died were identified as Aaditya, 3, Aanchal, 2, and Akansha of only 18 months. The police has sent the bodies for postmortem.