UP Woman, Not Allowed To Visit Mother On Raksha Bandhan, Commits Suicide

The woman's relatives arrived in Hardoi but have not lodged any complaint against her husband.

A 32-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself on Thursday after her husband did not allow her to visit her mother's home on 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The incident took place in Kotwali after Anshul Singh left home in the morning asking his wife, Anamika, not to go to her mother's home in Sitapur district.

Later, Anamika committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan with her sari. Around afternoon, her eight-year-old son, Aham, found her body and rushed out of the house crying.

The neighbours saw the child crying, came to know of the incident and alerted the police. Her body was sent for post mortem.

Anamika's relatives arrived in Hardoi but have not lodged any complaint against her husband.

Anshul and Anamika Singh has two sons Aham, Aaarav and a six-month old daughter. Anshul runs an electronic equipment shop.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.