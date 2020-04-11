UP Woman Delivers Baby On Road While Being Taken To Hospital On Bicycle

A woman in Shahjahanpur gave birth to a baby girl while on her way to the hospital (Representational)

A woman delivered a baby on the road when she was being taken to a community health centre on a bicycle in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, the police said today.

"On the evening of April 9, the woman, a resident of Raghunathpur village, was being taken on a bicycle by her husband to Madnapur community health centre, which was 10 kilometres away. As the couple travelled almost 5 kilometres and reached near Sikandarpur crossing, the woman delivered a baby girl," Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam.

She said that a passerby informed a Police Response Van (PRV) that took the woman to the health centre.

"Meetu Tomar deployed on PRV-1358 with the help of a woman, who was working in the nearby fields, took the woman to Madnapur community health centre. Both the mother and the child are fine," Ms Gautam said.

Ms Tomar has been given a certificate of appreciation, she said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)