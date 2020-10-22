UP Teen, Returning Home From Navratri Festival, Gang Raped: Police

Further probe into the matter is underway, the police said (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men after attending a Navratri event in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the teenager was returning home after attending the aarti for the nine-day festival and was kidnapped and raped by the three accused, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Shrivastava said, "The case of rape has come to the fore in Panwadi area. Police have acted promptly and all the three accused have been arrested."

The accused took her to a secluded place behind her house and raped her, the Mr Shrivastava said.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday night and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Further probe into the matter is underway.