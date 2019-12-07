UP Teen, Allegedly Raped By Neighbours, Commits Suicide: Police

The girl was kidnapped by three men in November. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by her neighbours in Kanpur, hanged herself at her relative's home, the police said on Saturday.

The girl hanged herself on Friday night when her family members had gone out, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

The girl was kidnapped by three men, following which her parents filed a police. She returned home a day later and told her parents that she had been raped

The police said the girl was sent to her cousin's house in Chaubepur for proper counselling.

Station Officer of Chaubepur, Rakesh Kumar Maurya, said the girl committed suicide on Friday night but police was informed on Saturday morning. No suicide note has been found, he added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)



Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)



Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)