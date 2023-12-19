Teacher Gets Snake To UP School For Reels, Wraps It Around Student's Neck

A snake charmer was also present during the act

A woman teacher in Uttar Pradesh brought a snake to the school to garner more views and engagement on her reel.

The woman has been identified as Neeshu, a teacher at the government primary school in Amroha district's Sultan Ther.

In the pictures going viral on social media platforms, a snake -- about 3-5 feet in length -- can be seen wrapped around her neck.

The reptile -- likely a rat snake -- can also be seen being put around a student's neck.

A snake charmer was also present during the act as several students stood in a circle formation.

Her action, however, prompted an official to ask the school principal why was she allowed to bring a snake to the school.

Block Education Officer Prakash Chand, who has an overall charge of primary schools, has also sent a notice to the principal.