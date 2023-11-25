UP Student Hacks Bus Conductor Over Ticket Fare, Then Fires At Cops

A 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj attacked a bus conductor with a meat-cutting knife, the police said. Cops said that the accused, an engineering student, attacked the conductor on Friday morning after a dispute over the ticket fare.

The driver of the bus said that the student was carrying the cleaver in his bag. "Suddenly, I heard a sound and noticed that the conductor had been attacked. We immediately stopped the bus, and took him to the hospital," says Mangala Yadav.

The conductor sustained injuries on his neck and other body parts, police said.

The accused, Lareb Hashmi, fled the scene and hid in his college campus.

Police managed to arrest him from the college. But when they took him back to recover the knife, he escaped, took out a gun from his bag, and fired at the cops.

He sustained an injury on his leg in a retaliatory fire. He has been arrested and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

"We arrested the accused and questioned him. When the police team took him to recover the cleavage, the accused fired at the cops. A bullet hit his leg as police retaliated," said an official.