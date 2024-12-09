UP Servicemen Perform 'Kanyadaan' Of Ex-Colleague's Daughter

The serviceman discharged the duties of a father by performing the 'kanyaadaan' and blessed the couple.

In an emotional display of camaraderie and respect, the colleagues of an ex-serviceman performed 'kanyadaan' of his daughter after he died in an accident here.

According to the SHO of Mant Police Station, ex-serviceman Devendra Singh's (48) daughter was to get married on Saturday.

However, just two days before the wedding he died in a road accident on Mant-Raya road, Singh's relative, Narendra said.

The wedding celebrations turned into mourning and the bride, saddened by her father's demise, reportedly refused to get married. The celebrations halted mid-way with the family concerned over the 'kanyadaan' ceremony which is usually performed by the bride's father, he said.

According to the family members, the information reached Devendra's commanding officer, he sent five jawans to the village and to complete the wedding rituals.

Subedar Sonveer Singh, Subedar Mukesh Kumar, Havaldar Premveer, Vinod and Betal Singh arrived at Devendra's village, and discharged the duties of a father by performing the 'kanyaadaan' and blessed the couple.

They also looked after the guests, Narendra added.

