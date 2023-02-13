UP Ration Shop Owner Beats Customer To Death After Argument

The customer was rushed to the hospital where he died. (Representational)

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a ration shop owner and his henchmen in Jandheda village in Nagal area here, police said on Monday.

Rajiv Kumar was beaten with sticks on Sunday when he went to buy ration and got into an argument with the shop owner, Additional Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai said.

Seriously injured, Mr Kumar was rushed to the hospital, where he died, he said.

A case has been lodged in the matter which is being investigated. The accused is the husband of the village head, police said.

