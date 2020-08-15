UP Police Arrest Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra For Role In Criminal Cases

MLA Vijay Mishra currently has 73 cases registered against him

UP MLA Vijay Mishra, who was detained by the Madhya Pradesh police earlier, have been taken into custody by a police team from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, officials said. The MLA is being brought to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand, they added.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the MLA was produced before a court after he was detained in Madhya Pradesh and his transit remand was secured from the court.

Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a UP MLC, and son Vishnu Mishra have been charged on a complaint by his relative under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, house-trespass and criminal intimidation.

The Nishad Party MLA currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been charged under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

He will be produced before a Bhadohi court tomorrow, Ram Badan Singh said.

Vijay Mishra was detained by MP police team on Friday on a request from Bhadohi police. He was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain when he was detained in Agar Malwa.