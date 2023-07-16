Man Wanted In Several Cases Shot Dead Near Police Station In UP's Bareilly

The man was killed over personal enmity, the police said (Representational)

A 26-year-old man, with several cases against him, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants just a few steps away from a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the police said today. The man was killed over personal enmity, they added.

The incident took place last night near the Prem Nagar police station when the man, identified as Ajay Valmiki, was going to his friend's house on a motorbike with another man. Three men on a bike stopped them and opened fire, the police said.

The assailants fired eight rounds, seriously injuring Valmiki, the police said, adding that the person riding with him managed to escape.

The police reached the spot and caught one of the accused, while the others managed to escape, the police said.

Ajay Valmiki was taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, they added.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused who escaped.