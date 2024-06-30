UP Man Rapes 12-Year-Old Daughter For 3 Months, Arrested

The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, said police (Representational)

A man has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter for over three months, officials said.

According to police, the girl informed her mother about her father's offence a few days ago.

Following this, she approached the police and informed them that girl's father had been raping her for the past three months. He also threatened her to maintain her silence, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer Singh said.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Singh said.

The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway, Singh added.

