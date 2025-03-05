UP Man Kills Mother For Scolding Him For Drinking Alcohol

Enraged over being scolded for returning home in an intoxicated state, a man allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother by slitting her throat with a sickle in Baroli village here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Sumit (30) has been arrested and police have recovered his mother's body from a sugarcane field where he had buried it packed in a sack.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) N P Singh said Sumit attended a wedding at his sister's house on Monday where he drank heavily.

"He returned home in an intoxicated state and his mother scolded him for it. Enraged, he assaulted her and then slit her throat with a sickle," the police officer said.

At that time, Sumit's father was away, working as a watchman at a factory in a neighbouring village. Police also revealed that Sumit had been to jail earlier on the charge of killing his elder brother Sonu in 2021 after a dispute over the former's substance abuse. He was out on bail. According to police, family members stated that Sumit was addicted to drugs and would frequently quarrel with his parents under the influence.

