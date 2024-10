UP Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down, Beats Her For Not Obeying, Arrested

The man has been jailed, police said.

A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has been arrested for allegedly beating his 10-year-old daughter while hanging her upside down with a rope, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bar police station Raja Dinesh Singh said on Monday, the father Govind Rai Raikwar allegedly tortured her daughter for not obeying her.

"Someone made a video of the incident that went viral. Subsequently, the arrest was made and after being produced before the court, the accused father has been sent to jail," he said.

