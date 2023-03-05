Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari's Gang Member's House Demolished in UP's Ghazipur

Kamlesh Singh "Pradhan" is a member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's gang.

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed illegal portions of property belonging to a gang member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the Ghazipur district.

The property belonging to Kamlesh Singh "Pradhan" was razed amid heavy deployment of the police force.

The administration's crackdown came amidst the State government's ongoing drive against notorious criminals and goons.

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge].

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state Chief Minister had said the UP government would destroy the mafia.

#WATCH | UP govt's does bulldozer action in Ghazipur on the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of Mukhtar Ansari gang pic.twitter.com/Nj8MDUceqr - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2023

Yogi Adityanath also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias.