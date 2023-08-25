UP Girls Dies By Suicide After Neighbour Leaks Private Photos Online: Cops

The accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to repeatedly molest her, police said.

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide in a village in Uttar Pradesh after her neighbour leaked her private photos online, police said today.

The girl died by suicide on Thursday using a saree while she was in her room.

Her family members had gone to the young man's house to complain against him for uploading the girl's photos online, but they were abused by them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter.

The accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to repeatedly molest the girl, the police said.

When the girl's family confronted Jai Singh's family, they abused them and also threatened to kill them, the police told Press Trust of India.

Police have charged six people under sections 354 (c)(Voyeurism), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and also sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have sent the girl's body for a forensic examination. The accused is yet to be arrested.



