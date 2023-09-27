UP Girl's Body Found At Neighbour's Home In Gunny Bag, Rape Suspected

The accused are in custody (Representational)

The mutilated body of an eight-year-old girl stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from her neighbour's house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the police said.

They suspect the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. Three, including a teen, have been held in connection with the incident, they said.

The girl went missing from her home on Tuesday. The breakthrough came after the police scanned CCTV footage that showed her entering her neighbour's home, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Her mutilated body was found in a room at the neighbour's home. The body was stuffed in a gunny bag, he said, adding that it is suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, who lured her to the house by offering her pan masala have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Suhaleyheen (20) and Rizwan (18), the SSP said.

