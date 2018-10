The accused has been arrested. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Attara area in Banda in Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday when the girl was on the terrace of her house, SHO, Attara, Dinesh Singh said.

The man was caught by family members who were alerted by her shrieks, he said.

A probe is on in the matter. The accused has been arrested.