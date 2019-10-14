Cops Detain 5 People For Allegedly Thrashing Man, Chopping Off His Hair

Police have detained 5 people in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar for allegedly beating up a man

Police have detained five people in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district for allegedly beating up a man and forcefully chopping his hair as he was tied to a tree. The video of this incident has been widely circulated on social media.

"According to the victim, the incident took place on October 11, when a few locals tied him to a tree in Bayara village. The locals later thrashed him and forcefully chopped his hair. We have identified and detained five people. The search is on for the remaining. Strict action will be taken against those responsible based on the statement given by the victim's kin," said senior police officer Vijay Dhul.

The police has lodged an FIR in this incident and are probing the matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.