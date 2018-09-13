Woman, 20, Critical After Neighbours Pour Kerosene, Set Her On Fire In UP

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 13, 2018 08:30 IST
Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): 

A 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was set on fire by her neigbours after a heated argument on Wednesday. She has alleged that the neighbours poured kerosene on her and then set her ablaze. Doctors say, she has suffered 55 per cent burns over her body. Three people have been arrested in the case.

The woman was reportedly alone in her house in Hussain Nagar in Unnao when the neighbours barged in. A heated exchange of words followed over an incident that took place eight days ago. With no one around to defend her, the neighbours first poured kerosene on her and set her on fire before running away from the spot, reports news agency ANI.

When the woman's parents returned, they immediately rushed her to a nearby district hospital and informed the police.

"The woman has suffered 55 per cent burns on her body. Since her condition is serious, we have referred her to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur," said Dr Tejveer Singh from the district hospital.

Police has recorded the woman's and her parents' statements and is investigating the case.

"We have arrested three of the four accused. The statement of the woman has been recorded and the accused are being interrogated," said police officer Swatantra Kumar.

