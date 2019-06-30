2 Children Among 6 Of Family Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Madhya Pradesh

The bus driver fled from the spot, police said. (Representational)

Six people of a family were killed on Saturday and two others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus on Maksi-Kantha road in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

The accident spot is 30 km away from from Ujjain. The injured were admitted to Ujjain district hospital, said inspector Daulatram Jogavat of Kayatha police station.

Five of the car's passengers died on the spot while one died due to injuries in a hospital.

The family was returning to Tarana in the district from Ajmer in Rajasthan, he said.

Those killed were identified as Junad Shah (30), his wife Rajjo Bai (24), Zahid Shah (32), his wife Reshma (27), their daughter Zeeba and son Jahin (6).

The bus driver fled from the spot, the inspector said. Further probe is on.

