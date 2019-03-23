Two Women Buried Alive While Digging Sand In Rajasthan

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem (Representational)

Two women died after being buried alive while digging sand in Jhalawar district on Saturday, the police said.

Suabai Banjara (40) and Gyatri Banjara (22), were residents of nearby Bawada village, senior police official Kamal Chand Meena said. They were digging sand near Chandkhedi village when the accident occurred, the officer said.

Hearing their cries for help, some locals rushed to the spot but the women were buried under a large pile of sand. By the time they were taken out, the duo had died, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination, he said.

