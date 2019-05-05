Two School Students Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Bihar

Incident occurred on NH 28 when the two were on their way to a coaching institute (Representational)

Two school students were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihar's East Champaran district today, the police said.

The students who lost their lives have been identified as Piyush Kumar (13) and Usha Kumari (15), Piprakothi police station SHO Abhishek Ranjan said, adding that Piyush and Usha were students of class 8 and 9.

Piyush Kumar was the nephew of Usha Kumari, he said. The incident occurred on NH 28 in Majher village when the two were on their way to a coaching institute, the SHO said, adding that both students died on the spot.

Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver, SHO said.

Angry villagers damaged several vehicles and furniture of police station, he said, adding that the villagers also partially damaged some shops and blocked the stretch of the NH 28 for an hour in protest against the incident.

The situation was brought under control after police forces from several adjoining police stations were called, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Murli Manohar Manjhi said.

Manjhi along with Sadar SDO Priyaranjan Raju visited the village and pacified the agitated villagers. The next of kin of the family of the two dead students were given cheque of Rs 4 lakh each by the district administration.

