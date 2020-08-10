Two Policemen In Maharashtra's Thane Donate Blood To Gangrape Surviror

The cops came forward when many stayed away over fears of coronavirus (Representational)

Two police personnel in Maharahstra's Thane district have donated their blood to a 42-year-old gangrape survivor who was admitted to a hospital, an officer said on Monday.

The woman urgently needed AB positive blood which was not available at the hospital she was admitted to, he said, adding that donors were not readily available amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

After doctors contacted the police, two personnel - Pramod Eishi and Rahul Wagh - went to the hospital and donated their blood, senior inspector Maloji Shinde.

The policemen were felicitated today for their act.

The woman was raped by five men at knife point in Bhiwandi last week, senior police officer Rajkumar Shinde said, adding that four accused have been arrested.

