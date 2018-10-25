Two Caught With Gold Worth Nearly Rs 2 Crore At Indore Airport

The duo had hidden around 6 kg gold worth Rs 1.96 crore in their handbags, DRI sources said adding that they had apparently boarded the flight on fake documents.

Cities | | Updated: October 25, 2018 22:37 IST
The DRI suspects that the goldmight have been smuggled into India from abroad

Indore: 

Two persons, including a 40-year-old woman, were arrested at the Indore airport and gold worth Rs 1.96 crore was recovered from them, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said today.

DRI sources said based on a tip-off, the woman and a 38-year-old man accompanying her were arrested as soon as their Mumbai-Indore Air India flight (AI 635) landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport in Indore on Wednesday morning.

The duo had hidden around 6 kg gold worth Rs 1.96 crore in their handbags, DRI sources said adding that they had apparently boarded the flight on fake documents.

The DRI suspects that the gold might have been smuggled into India from abroad.

Further investigation into the case is on, they said.

