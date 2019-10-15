Two Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested From Mathura

Both the Bangladesh nationals have been sent to jail, police said.

Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area in Mathura, a senior police officer said on Monday.

A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were arrested near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said.

Both have been sent to jail, he added.

