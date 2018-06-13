Two Arrested For Charging Rs 5 Lakh On False Job Promise

Prasanta Garai and Avijit Mullick were arrested Tuesday night for collecting Rs 5.4 lakh from some men at a computer centre, promising them jobs in 2016.
The money was deposited with the owner of the computer centre. Since no jobs were ever provided, the men complained to the owner Soumya Saha, they said.
Mr Saha lodged a complaint with the police saying that he had given all the money to Prasanta Garai. On the basis of the complaint, police arrested the men.
Mr Saha was also called for an enquiry.