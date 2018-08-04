Tribal Girl, 15, Allegedly Gang-Raped In Odisha's Malkangiri

Sama Madkami and Budura Madkami were arrested after a search operation. (File)

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in a forest at Erbanpali in Malkangiri district of Odisha, the police said today.

Two men riding a motorcycle kidnapped the girl from her house when she was alone last evening. They took her to a nearby forest and raped her.

After the accused left the spot, the girl returned home and informed her parents about the incident, the police said.

Sama Madkami and Budura Madkami were arrested after a search operation on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's father late last night.