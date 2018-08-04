Tribal Girl, 15, Allegedly Gang-Raped In Odisha's Malkangiri

After the accused left the spot, the girl returned home and informed her parents about the incident, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: August 04, 2018 15:14 IST
Sama Madkami and Budura Madkami were arrested after a search operation. (File)

Malkangiri: 

A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in a forest at Erbanpali in Malkangiri district of Odisha, the police said today.

Two men riding a motorcycle kidnapped the girl from her house when she was alone last evening. They took her to a nearby forest and raped her.

Sama Madkami and Budura Madkami were arrested after a search operation on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's father late last night.

OdishaMalkangiriSex crime

