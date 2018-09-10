Tribal Couple In Odisha Killed For Allegedly Practising Witchcraft

A tribal couple was allegedly killed for practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj (Representational)

A tribal couple was allegedly killed in their sleep for practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kukudajodi village under Baripada Sadar Police Station area on Saturday, the police said. The couple was identified as Purna Hembram, 56 and Singha Hembram, 50, according to police officials.

The police have arrested one person in this connection, said Swarnalata Minz, IIC Baripada Sadar Police Station.

The body of the man was found in a pool of blood outside their house, whereas his wife's body with throat slit, had been recovered from the bedroom.

The incident took place when the couple was sleeping, police said.

The villagers said the couple was staying alone as their daughters were married and stayed elsewhere. Their son, who also works outside the state, had returned to the village but had gone to his father-in-law's house on Saturday.