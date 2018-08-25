Tree Falls On Scooter In Moradabad, Woman Killed, Infant Injured

While Geeta died on the spot, the other two suffered injuries (Representational)

A woman was killed and her four-months-old baby and brother were injured on Friday when a tree came down on the scooty they were travelling on, the police said.

The incident took place when Geeta (31), a resident of Hattha Railway colony, was crossing the Railway Officers colony on her scooter with her infant and younger brother riding pillion, they said.

While Ms Geeta died on the spot, the other two suffered injuries, the police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

Moradabad DM Rakesh Kumar Singh, who reached the spot, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of the accident victim.

The locals rued that the railway officials did not take any action despite being informed several times in the past to get the tree, near the ADRM residence, removed.

Divisional Railway Manager AK Singhal termed the incident as "unfortunate", saying outsiders were prohibited from passing through the colony but they were allowed keeping "public interest" in mind.