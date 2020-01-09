Train Runs Over Maharashtra Woman Walking On Rail Track With Earphones On

The incident happened at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station in Thane, Maharashtra. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station in Thane, Maharashtra, the railway police said today.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township, was heading to her college, an official said.

"She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.