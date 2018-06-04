Three Members Of Family Electrocuted In Madhya Pradesh Village After catching fire, the electricity wires fell on the family members sitting inside the house.

Share EMAIL PRINT A ten tear old girl was killed along with her grandfather and mother. (Representational) Satna: Three members of a family, including a 10-year-old girl, were electrocuted and two others suffered serious injuries in a village near Satna today, police said.



The deaths happened at Babupur Tola village of Satna district, they said.



"Electricity wires caught fire after a short circuit in the house and fell on the family members sitting inside. Three members of the family died on the spot due to electric shock, while two others suffered burn injuries," said Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge R P Mishra.



The deceased have been identified as Vishwas Patel (55), his daughter Maya (35) and granddaughter Anchal (10).



Vishwas Patel's wife and another daughter suffered serious injuries and were admitted in a hospital, Mr Mishra said, adding further investigation was on.





