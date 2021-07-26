Three Killed In Bike Accident In Assam

After the accident, a section of locals attacked the security personnel, said police (Representational)

Three persons were killed when two motorcycles collided head-on in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

Two motorcycles travelling at high speed collided head-on in the Silchar-Karimganj national highway after losing control on Sunday night, they said.

Bishal Nath, 25, died on the spot, while 24-year-old Dipanjan Ghosh was rushed to the local hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

The third victim, Biprojit Ghosh (24), was first rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital and then referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He was declared brought dead at Silchar.

Following the accident, a section of local people gathered at the spot and when police reached the spot, they attacked the security personnel, officer in-charge of Badapur Police Station Dipak Kumar Saikia said.

He further said police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Six persons have been detained for obstructing police officials on duty, Mr Saikia added.

