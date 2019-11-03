Three Killed In Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

No arrests have been made so far and a probe is underway, the police said. (Representational)

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed here on Sunday after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck, police said.

The incident took place in the Mandhata area, they said.

The victims -- Shan Mohammad, 25, Farhat, 14 and Mohammad Shaban, 16 -- were killed on the spot, the police said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

No arrests have been made so far and a probe is underway, the police said.

