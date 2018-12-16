Three Children Allegedly Burnt To Death In Bihar's Nawada

Victims identified as Sarswati Kumari (16), Anjali Kumari (8), Rahul Kumar (10). (Representational)

Three children of a family have died of burns at Lakhmohana village in Bihar's Nawada district, the police said today.

Two children died on the spot on Saturday night while another died in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH),Patna, Akbarpur Police Station in-charge SHO Lakshman Prasad said.

The victims have been identified as Sarswati Kumari (16), Anjali Kumari (8) and Rahul Kumar (10). The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the children were sleeping in the hut and an earthen stove was lit to keep them warm.

Heaps of husk may have caught fire from the stove kept near the place where the children were sleeping, Mr Prasad said.