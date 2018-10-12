This Durga Puja Pandal In Bengal Has A 'Green Message' For Visitors

Durga Puja pandal in Siliguri has a mesage to protect the environment.

Using environment-friendly materials, a Durga Puja pandal in Bengal's Siliguri is being readied to pass on a "green message". As the town declared a war against plastic and thermocol use, the "eco-friendly" pandal is hoping to encourage the visitors to completely stop the usage of plastic in their daily lives.

In an area spanning 32,00 square feet, Kolkata-based artist Debojoti Chatterjee has beautifully portrayed the impact of rising levels of pollution using black acrylic colours. Mr Chatterjee feels that environment pollution has become a national problem. "Through this pandal, we have tried to highlight how plastic pollution affects the soil, humans and animals and encourage people to stop the use of plastic materials," he said.

The unique pandal titled 'Colours, Brush, Light Put Together and Promise to be Environment Saver' has been built up by the College Para Puja Committee.



Durga pandal being painted with black acrylic colours.

The organisers have exhibited some plastic carry bags to showcase how they impact the environment negatively, but the aim is to show how growing urbanisation has taken its toll on the planet and energy conservation, an organiser said.



"Every year, we try to showcase unique themes, especially on environment-related topics during Durga Puja. This year, we would like to project with colour and brush how nature is suffering because of environment pollution," said the puja organising Secretary Tanuj Singha. Mr Singha said the idols would be made completely out of clay.



"The idols would be completely clay-made, including the sarees," he added.



(With Inputs From ANI)