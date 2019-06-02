Thane Police Probe Complaint About Weapon-Training Camp At School

The NGO approached Navghar police station after pictures of training camp began to circulate. (file)

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have started probe into an alleged weapon-training camp organised at a school in the city, an official said today.

An NGO had complained that a right-wing organisation was imparting firearm training to students at a camp held at a school in Mira Road area last week.

The NGO approached Navghar police station after pictures of training camp began to circulate on social media.

"We have contacted the organisers and asked them to produce licenses for weapons and documents related to the camp," said Sub Divisional Police Officer Atul Kulkarni.

The school is run by a BJP legislator, said another official.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that air guns -- for which no license is needed -- were used for training at the camp, and some of the pictures on social media were of locations in Madhya Pradesh, said Mr Kulkarni.

"We are conducting further probe," he added.