Thane Police Officer Suspended For Allegedly Molesting Female Colleagues

The accused, Namdeo Shinde, a Reserve Police Inspector, was suspended following orders given by Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on February 1 in this regard.
"There were several complaints against Shinde relating to molestation of women police personnel. An investigation was conducted into the complaints and after a detailed report, an offence was registered against him," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.
"On February 1, Thane Police Commissioner issued his suspension orders," Ms Narkar said.