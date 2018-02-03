Thane Police Officer Suspended For Allegedly Molesting Female Colleagues The accused, Namdeo Shinde, a Reserve Police Inspector, was suspended following orders given by Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on February 1 in this regard.

Namdeo Shinde was given his suspension order on February 1 (Representational Image) Thane: A police officer attached to the Thane Police Commissionerate has been suspended for allegedly molesting fellow women police personnel, an official said today.



The accused, Namdeo Shinde, a Reserve Police Inspector, was suspended following orders given by Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on February 1 in this regard.



"There were several complaints against Shinde relating to molestation of women police personnel. An investigation was conducted into the complaints and after a detailed report, an offence was registered against him," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.



Namdeo Shinde was booked by Thane Nagar Police on January 24 under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), she added.



"On February 1, Thane Police Commissioner issued his suspension orders," Ms Narkar said.



