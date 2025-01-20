Thane Man Drugs Wife, Takes Objectionable Photos, Harasses Her. Arrested

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Police arrested the accused from Ulhasnagar town on Sunday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly drugged his wife, took objectionable photographs of her and forwarded them to his friend on social media, he said.

The official said the accused also beat up the woman after she confronted him about the photographs.

On January 17, the accused's friend called up the woman and sought sexual favours, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 115(2), (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said.

