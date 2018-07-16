Thane Woman Dies After Flat's Ceiling Collapses; Father, Son Injured

The victims lived on the second floor of the Murli Complex building near Bhatia Chowk, said an official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Cities | | Updated: July 16, 2018 02:03 IST
As a part of the flat's ceiling-slab crashed, Leena, 47, died on the spot (Representational)

Thane: 

A woman died and two other members of her family were seriously injured when the ceiling of their flat collapsed in Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district this evening, municipal authorities said.

As a part of the flat's ceiling-slab crashed, Leena, 47, died on the spot, while her son and her 60-year-old father sustained serious injuries, he said.

The building has about a dozen flats which were vacated after the mishap as a precaution, the official said.

